Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler, Two Segments Set For Tuesday’s Smackdown

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced two segments and two matches for this week’s episode of Smackdown Live, which happens Tuesday. Intercontinental champion Finn Balor will take on Shinsuke Nakamura, while Kevin Owens will face Dolph Ziggler. Meanwhile, The New Day, Heavy Machinery and the team of Daniel Bryan & Rowan will meet in the first-ever “SmackDown Tag Team Championship Summit.” Finally, it was announced that Aleister Black’s opponent for Extreme Rules will be revealed.

Finn Balor, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

