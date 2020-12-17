Firefly Inferno Match Added To WWE TLC This Sunday

WWE has announced that the match between Randy Orton and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC this Sunday will be a ‘Firefly Inferno match’. Assuming this isn’t a cinematic match of some sort, this will be the fifth inferno match in company history. If it’s a normal inferno match, the object will be for one wrestler to set the other on fire with flames surrounding the ring.

This would also be the first Inferno match to not feature Kane, who was in the first four with a 1-3 record.

Randy Orton and The Fiend are set to turn up the heat at WWE TLC in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match.

Orton and Wyatt are no stranger to the destructive flames, as The Viper once sadistically burned down The Wyatt Family Compound. Last week, The Viper trapped Wyatt inside a burning box, but The Fiend emerged unscathed to punish Orton for his brutality. Now Orton will have to step inside The Fiend’s twisted inferno, and HE never forgets.

After The Fiend’s mind games cost Randy Orton an opportunity to once again compete for the WWE Championship, The Viper fired right back by taking hold of Alexa Bliss in attempt to coax The Fiend during a tense installment of “A Moment of Bliss.”

The Fiend has changed every man to step into the ring with him, but Orton has proven time and again to be a different breed of Superstar? Can The Legend Killer walk through the fire or will The Fiend burn Orton for his past transgressions?

Don’t miss WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 20, streaming at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.