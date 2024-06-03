wrestling / News

First Competitor Announced For Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament

June 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament 2024 Image Credit: Cole Radrick

The first competitor in the 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament is set. Cole Radrick announced on Monday that Rachel Armstrong is the first official entrant in the tournament, as you can see below.

The event is set to take place on August 23rd, with more details set to be announced later.

