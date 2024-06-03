wrestling / News
First Competitor Announced For Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament
June 3, 2024 | Posted by
The first competitor in the 2024 Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen Memorial Tournament is set. Cole Radrick announced on Monday that Rachel Armstrong is the first official entrant in the tournament, as you can see below.
The event is set to take place on August 23rd, with more details set to be announced later.
🚨Entrant #1🚨
Entering the 2nd Non-Annual #TheSmitty is one of the fastest rising talents in the United States. An international talent with multiple visits to Europe comes to Spencer, Indiana!
MISS 450 Rachel Armstrong has entered the Smitty!
Will she have what it takes? pic.twitter.com/BN7LqwcbD0
— raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) June 3, 2024
