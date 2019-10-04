wrestling / News

First-Look At New WWE SmackDown On Fox Set

October 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Smackdown FOX

– The first look at the new SmackDown on Fox set has been revealed on social media. While many fans were hoping for the return of the giant fist, WWE had a different idea.

The set is a nod to the original SmackDown set with the arches.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading