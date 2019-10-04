wrestling / News
First-Look At New WWE SmackDown On Fox Set
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– The first look at the new SmackDown on Fox set has been revealed on social media. While many fans were hoping for the return of the giant fist, WWE had a different idea.
Here is the new #SmackDown set. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/pS3U2yS9jy
— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) October 4, 2019
The set is a nod to the original SmackDown set with the arches.
All this time asking for the Fist and they swerved everyone by bringing back the Arches. https://t.co/9RnsM99iFB pic.twitter.com/kYXxmRpB6N
— 🌙ustin (@Justin_SofOK) October 4, 2019
