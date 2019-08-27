wrestling / News
First Match in ROH’s 2019 Top Prospect Tournament Released
– Ring of Honor has released the first match in their 2019 Top Prospect Tournament, featuring Joe Keys taking on Dante Cabaellro. You can see the match below that kicked of the tournament, which took place on July 21st.
Also participating in the tourney are Austin Gunn, Brian Johnson, Dak Draper, Haitian Sensation, Ken Dixon and Makita.
