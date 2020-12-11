wrestling / News
First Owen Hart Action Figure in Two Decades Sells Out in Minutes
The first Owen Hart action figure to be released since the wrestler’s 1999 passing has sold out minutes after its release was announced. Pro Wrestling Tees released an Owen Hart Micro Brawler, the first action figure to be released of Hart since Martha Hart pulled his name and likeness from all forms of wrestling merchandise after his death at WWE Over the Edge 1999. The Owen Hart Foundation has recently signed a deal to release new merchandise through PWT and as Matt Cardona noted on Twitter, the figure sold out shortly after its release. There were 250 figures released and ran $30 each.
Cardona posted:
“I legit had goosebumps ordering the first Owen Hart figure in over 20 years! It sold out in minutes. Thanks @owen_foundation, @PWTees, & @DarkSideOfRing for making this a reality! We will be discussing this on the next @majorwfpod! #scratchthatfigureitch”
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 10, 2020
