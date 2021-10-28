wrestling / News
First Title Matches Set For NWA Hard Times II
October 28, 2021 | Posted by
The first two title matches are official for NWA Hard Times II. The company has announced the following matches for the PPV, which takes place on December 4th from Atlanta, Georgia:
* NWA World Women’s Title Match: Melina vs. Kamille
* NWA World Television Title Match: Cyon vs. Tyrus
"I'm didn't come here to tell you how this is going to end, I came here to show you how it begins."@NWA_MysteryMan has cashed in his title shot & is the next opponent for @PlanetTyrus' TV Title at HARD TIMES 2‼️
Does he have what it takes?https://t.co/stejlglB1I
— NWA (@nwa) October 27, 2021
