First Title Matches Set For NWA Hard Times II

October 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Powerrr logo, Billy Corgan

The first two title matches are official for NWA Hard Times II. The company has announced the following matches for the PPV, which takes place on December 4th from Atlanta, Georgia:

* NWA World Women’s Title Match: Melina vs. Kamille
* NWA World Television Title Match: Cyon vs. Tyrus

