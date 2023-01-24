– For overseas fans of AEW, FITE by Triller and AEW announced today some updates for AEW programming on the service. Fans in Brazil, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg will receive live AEW Access. Also, there will be a quicker turnaround for AEW. The wait has now been reduced from 30 days to 14 days. You can see the announcement below:

Live AEW Access for fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg;

Quicker Turnaround for Germany and Switzerland

(January 24, 2023)–FITE and AEW today announced updates to “holdbacks” on AEW Plus, a subscription channel offered by FITE, allowing fans in several European countries and Brazil faster access to AEW programming.

With AEW shows already airing live on AEW Plus in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, now fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein and Luxembourg can also tune-in live instead of waiting 2-4 weeks to watch. In addition, the holdback timing in Germany and Switzerland has been reduced from 30 days to only 14 days.

The increased access includes every show offered in FITE’s AEW Plus subscription, including AEW: Dynamite, AEW: Rampage, AEW: Elevation, AEW Dark and Battle of the Belts.

“One of the most wonderful things about AEW is how it inspires community among fans,” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE. “Now, fans in even more wrestling-loving countries can sync up around the world and watch the action live together.”