Five Matches Announced For NJPW Destruction in Kobe
August 18, 2023 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced five matches for NJPW Destruction in Kobe, including three title matches. The event happens on September 24 at Kobe World Hall. The lineup includes:
* IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Yota Tsuji
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (c) vs. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls
* NJPW KOPW Championship: Taichi (c) vs. SHO
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb
* Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan