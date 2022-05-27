wrestling / News
Five More Competitors Added to MLW Battle Riot IV
May 26, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has announced five more competitors for MLW Battle Riot IV including EJ Nduka and more. The company announced on tonight’s Fusion that Nduka, Ross Von Erich, Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy, and Matt Cross have been added to the lineup for the June 23rd event.
MLW Battle Riot takes place in New York and will be an MLW: Fusion taping, with the winner earning a future MLW World Championship match.
Who will riot in NYC on June 23rd? Let's find out as more competitors are announced in the Battle Riot control center. https://t.co/BTyTHwHO0N pic.twitter.com/WIxjlQtzrG
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Explains That Stories That He Left AEW Over Money & Creative Issues Are ‘Misguided’
- WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Moving Out of Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Ahmed Johnson Says The WCW Locker Room Was Tougher Than WWF
- Jim Ross On How Jake Roberts vs. Hulk Hogan Feud Could’ve Played Out In WWE, Randy Savage Snake Bite Angle