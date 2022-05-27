wrestling / News

Five More Competitors Added to MLW Battle Riot IV

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced five more competitors for MLW Battle Riot IV including EJ Nduka and more. The company announced on tonight’s Fusion that Nduka, Ross Von Erich, Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy, and Matt Cross have been added to the lineup for the June 23rd event.

MLW Battle Riot takes place in New York and will be an MLW: Fusion taping, with the winner earning a future MLW World Championship match.

