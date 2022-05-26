wrestling / News
This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online
May 26, 2022 | Posted by
The World Heavyweight Championship on the line on tonight’s MLW: Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran
* Trios Action: Microman, Aerostar and El Dragon vs. Arez, TJP and Mini Abismo Negro
* Davey Richards vs. Danny Rivera
