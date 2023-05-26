Flash Morgan Webster Is Excited For Impact Debut, Says Mark Andrews Made It Happen

Flash Morgan Webster is making his Impact debut at Under Siege tonight, and Webster is looking forward to the show. The duo, known as SubCulture, will be facing Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact World Tag Team Championships. Webster recently spoke with Fightful about the match, and you can check out the highlights below:

On looking forward to the match: “I’m just really excited again. After COVID when we wrestled for a long time with no fans and then all the NXT: UK stuff happens, I had an injury, he had an injury, and then trying to find our feet again, Mark was like, ‘I feel like a real wrestler again.’ That’s what Mark said to me. He’s like, ‘We’re gonna go out to long haul flights, we’re gonna have a bit of fun. We’re challenging for the tag team belts on TV as well. I’m really excited.’ Again, I am as well. So, yeah, we’re looking forward to it.”

On how the booking came about: “It was all through Mark, really. Again, he was in TNA back in the day, has that connection. I think there was a conversation in regards to coming in and I think they literally loved the idea of me and Mark as a team. We expected, ‘Okay, maybe we’ll come in, we’ll do some cool little bits and pieces and maybe that’ll be it.’ I get to tick it off the list, Mark gets to come back and show everyone the wrestler he’s become over the last couple of years. Then Mark’s like, ‘Hey, I think we’re going to be challenging for the tag team championships.’ I’m like, ‘No way.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, we are.’ So, yeah, that’s really cool. Just came from Mark having that connection up there and I think it was as soon as it was a possibility to have us, they were straight on it and they liked the idea of us guys going against the champs.”