Flash Morgan Webster On His Injury During WWE Tenure, Getting Released In 2022

Flash Morgan Webster recently spoke about his time in WWE, his injuries while there and getting released in 2022. Webster spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out highlights below:

Webster rose to prominence wrestling throughout Europe and the United Kingdom before he made a few appearances in the United States for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. He made his WWE debut in 2018 and subsequently became part of the NXT UK brand. Webster and Mark Andrews won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship at NXT UK: TakeOver Cardiff in 2019.

On his injury during his WWE tenure: “I’ll be honest with you, even when I was on that roll, the injury was there. The first time this happened was me versus Zack Sabre, Jr. during the Cruiserweight Classic qualifying match. I got my ankle kicked at one point and it fractures. I do a dive, it fractures again. Then I stupidly carry on wrestling. Any young wrestler listening now, it really isn’t worth it. Stop it. Live to fight another day. I carried on and then I dislocated my shoulder, which tore my labrum and my rotator cuff. Then I got it repaired a couple of months later, I was out for almost a year. So I came back 2017. It was something that just kept bothering me. I opted to have smaller surgeries instead of the bigger one to get back fast because the UK tournament had just happened and I really wanted to be a part of that and get involved.”

On nearly missing NXT UK: TakeOver Cardiff due to his injuries: “If I believe, it was alright. I had a bit of a wobbly in 2018 with it during a UK tour when I wrestled for the UK Championship against Pete Dunne. I was out for a month, I think it was. I rehabbed and came back. Then 2019, the start of that, I think we were maybe three months out from Takeover: Cardiff and I dislocate my shoulder again. I was literally on the cusp of them going, ‘We might not be able to put you on Takeover: Cardiff. I was like, ‘No. You are putting me on Takeover: Cardiff.’ They’re like, ‘Shoot, you might need surgery.’ I said, ‘It’s up to you. I don’t want surgery. I want to go at Takeover: Cardiff. I want to get it done.’ I went there, We won the match.”

On pushing back surgery: “We had the ladder match, it was playing up again. I didn’t want to get it done with the Dusty Classic coming, the ladder match coming. I thought, ‘I get those out of the way, then I’ll get sorted.’ Then those went well and you’re like, ‘Maybe I can go a little bit longer. We’ll see how much I can get out of this until I really need surgery.’ Then the world shut down and I thought, ‘I’m just gonna rehab this for six months, seven months, or however long we’re locked down.’ Rehabbed it, came back and they were like, ‘This has been real good. You’ve done a real good job. I think you’ve avoided surgery.’

“I avoided surgery for another year and then we were in training. First day of camp, literally just running some stuff, I took a clothesline and it just came out. I was like, ‘Oh. Oh, okay. That’s it. I need surgery. I’m gonna get surgery.’ I literally went and got the surgery. If you see a scar there, it’s a big old boy on the shoulder. But it really is stronger than it’s ever been. It feels better than it’s ever been. So after those three years of me having to fight through and niggle and niggle and just kind of keep my head down and keep grafting and keep rehabbing, it’s nice now to have a fully working shoulder for once.”

On extending his deal with WWE at the time: “At first they offered me something and I was genuinely unsure. ‘Okay, maybe this doesn’t line up with what I think I’m worth given how good our 2019 and beginning of 2020 was.’ Then they said, ‘Okay, can we freeze it and we’ll come back to it?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, okay. Cool.’ Then they froze it, they were really good, and then they came back and offered me something else. Again, I just didn’t know whether I wanted it. But I also just thought in my head, ‘I’ve got a number of what I want,’ and it again wasn’t near it. I said, ‘It’s not what I want personally.’ They went, ‘Okay, we’ll sign the extension again. We’ll have a look.’ They came back and the third offer was there and it was something I thought that I could work with.”

On deciding to take the deal: “My thought process on this was, ‘I’ll sign this. This is a good number for me. This will take care of me and my family, and on top of that I thought, ‘Let’s see how this plays out over the next couple of months with me getting this rehab sorted, but also hopefully we come out the other end of this and we’ll be in front of thousands of people again and back to normal.’ I thought, if it’s not, then maybe I can just go, ‘I want my release and we’ll see what happens from there.’

“At that point, the news that WWE would be holding a show in Cardiff emerged, and Webster expressed his excitement, especially when he and Mark Andrews were rumored for the show. However, NXT UK was put on hiatus due to the looming launch of NXT Europe, and he wasn’t given the opportunity to be a part of WWE Clash at the Castle after all.”

On getting his release from WWE: “I ain’t gonna lie, it was actually gutting. The fact that they had their biggest show in the UK in 30 years and it was in Mark’s hometown, 20 minutes from where I grew up, we learned to wrestle in that city. We would have loved to have been on that show. The fact that Pete Dunne was on it filled our hearts completely because the Bruiserweight character was created in a community center 20 minutes down the road. It was perfect. I loved the fact that he was there and doing that. I never thought I’d get to the Motopoint, which we won the tag belts in, let alone do the Millennium Stadium, Principality Stadium.”