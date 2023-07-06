Flip Gordon Says He Hasn’t Had Discussions WIth AEW Or ROH

Flip Gordon had a long run in ROH, but he says he hasn’t had any discussions about signing with AEW or ROH. Gordon spoke with Piers Austin for a new interview and was asked whether he had any discussions with the companies, to which he said he hasn’t isn’t interested in wrestling on TV right now. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On hot having had discussions with AEW or ROH: “No, I haven’t had any conversations since I got released from Ring of Honor with AEW. But I haven’t asked either. I haven’t reached out to anybody to ask. I feel like if they think I’m good enough, they should reach out to me. Maybe that’s wrong for thinking that, but every other time in my career, the company’s reaching out to me. So I’m just doing what I’m doing. Honestly, I have zero interest in wrestling for TV right now. I’m still experimenting and trying new things and trying to figure out who I am as a wrestler, who I want to be as a wrestler, and I’m having a hell of a time doing it. I’m having so much fun.”

On if he’s interested in signing with a national company: “Not right now, but in the future, absolutely. Right now, I have a lot of goals that I want to do and some of those goals, I can’t do if I’m confined to a contract. Would I love to come in and tell a story, do a handshake deal for three-to-six months or however long the story is, absolutely. I’m 100% for that because I want to tell great stories and have great matches. But do I want to sign a two-or-three year deal, come in and then be off TV or not have many ideas? It’s like no, if I’m coming in, I want to have an idea. Have something for me. Because if not, I’m just gonna do my own thing on the independents, make my own schedule. I don’t want to just be flown in just to sit and chill and see other people doing what I want to do. I’d rather be out wrestling.”

On not being in a rush to sign anywhere: “I’m in no rush. I don’t have to go that route, straight to developmental and then maybe get released, and go through depression. I’m like, no, I’ll just do it my own way, have fun, wrestle, and get as good as I can get. If I get a great offer, I’ll take it. If not, no big deal. I’m having fun doing what I’m loving doing.”

Listen to “Flip Gordon On ROH Release, Being The Elite, Cody Rhodes, Storytelling & Much More (Full Interview)” on Spreaker.