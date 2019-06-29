Flip Gordon Joins Villain Enterprises at ROH Best in the World

– Flip Gordon is the newest member of Villain Enterprises, making his debut with the group at ROH Best in the World on Friday night. As noted in our full review of the show, Gordon came out to make the save for Lifeblood from a beatdown by Bully Ray and Soldiers of Savagery. Gordon teased joining Lifeblood, but then Scurll revealed him as the fourth member of his group and Villain Enterprises then beat down Lifeblood.

Clips from the segment are below: