Flip Gordon On Possibly Signing With AEW, WWE or NJPW

Flip Gordon says he loves how many options there are for wrestling talent right now and weighed in on potentially signing with AEW, WWE or NJPW. Gordon spoke with Dr. Chris Featherst for Sporkskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On possibly signing with AEW, WWE, or NJPW: “Absolutely, I would love to go to all three. I mean, I definitely have my preference where I would like to go first. I love that there’s so many options in wrestling right now, and I love that — like, right now I’ve been a free agent since April. And I’m still making a living as a professional wrestler because of the merchandise, independence, other avenues that wrestling’s opened up when it comes to the business side of things.”

On wrestling having so many options right now: “I’m working with other businesses to help them grow outside of wrestling. Wrestling has taught me so much that obviously the military taught me a lot as well. I think a lot of these guys get so submerged in the wrestling aspect, they forget that it’s a business, and I’m a businessman first. And so when it comes to those three companies, or Impact or Ring of Honor, or New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, CMLL, NOAH, you know what I mean? There are so many great, great companies out there right now that are paying good money.”

