Florida Independent Wrestler Frankie Ciatso Passes Away, Adam Pearce and Others Pay Tribute

January 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Frankie Ciatso Journeyman Image Credit: Global Genesis Group

PWInsider reports that longtime Florida independent wrestler Frankie ‘Francisco’ Ciatso passed away this morning at the age of 48. He had been wrestling since the 1990s, appearing in Florida promotions IPW, FIP, Ring Warriors, D1PW, ACW, WWN, AIWF, NWA Florida, FW, Vintage Wrestling, CCW and more. He also appeared in Georgia promotions like Lariato Pro Wrestling. He was trained by Adrian Street and the WCW Power Plant.

IPW promoter Ron Niemi said: “I can’t imagine wrestling without Francisco Ciatso. After over 20 years of running the road together we had been estranged brothers for the last couple years until wrestling thankfully brought us back together again in 2023. Thanks for the memories Frankie and I hope you know how much you will be missed.

Gabe Sapolsky added on his locked Twitter account: “RIP Francisco Ciatso. Thank you for everything. Condolences to his friends and family. An unsung hero of the WWN crew. Could always depend on Frankie and he loved the business. You will be missed.

During his time as a wrestler, he also used the name Frankie Capone. He used this name during the very early days of NWA:TNA on Impact and Xplosion. He also appeared for Deep South Wrestling when it was used as WWE developmental, and did enhancement work for WWE and ROH.

Ciatso was scheduled to work last night’s WWN Proving Ground event but backed out because he wasn’t feeling well. It’s believed he died in his sleep.

Several people in the wrestling business have already paid tribute, including Adam Pearce, Gabe Sapolsky and more.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Ciatso.

