Florida Independent Wrestler Frankie Ciatso Passes Away, Adam Pearce and Others Pay Tribute

PWInsider reports that longtime Florida independent wrestler Frankie ‘Francisco’ Ciatso passed away this morning at the age of 48. He had been wrestling since the 1990s, appearing in Florida promotions IPW, FIP, Ring Warriors, D1PW, ACW, WWN, AIWF, NWA Florida, FW, Vintage Wrestling, CCW and more. He also appeared in Georgia promotions like Lariato Pro Wrestling. He was trained by Adrian Street and the WCW Power Plant.

IPW promoter Ron Niemi said: “I can’t imagine wrestling without Francisco Ciatso. After over 20 years of running the road together we had been estranged brothers for the last couple years until wrestling thankfully brought us back together again in 2023. Thanks for the memories Frankie and I hope you know how much you will be missed.”

Gabe Sapolsky added on his locked Twitter account: “RIP Francisco Ciatso. Thank you for everything. Condolences to his friends and family. An unsung hero of the WWN crew. Could always depend on Frankie and he loved the business. You will be missed.”

During his time as a wrestler, he also used the name Frankie Capone. He used this name during the very early days of NWA:TNA on Impact and Xplosion. He also appeared for Deep South Wrestling when it was used as WWE developmental, and did enhancement work for WWE and ROH.

Ciatso was scheduled to work last night’s WWN Proving Ground event but backed out because he wasn’t feeling well. It’s believed he died in his sleep.

Several people in the wrestling business have already paid tribute, including Adam Pearce, Gabe Sapolsky and more.

Godspeed, Frankie Ciatso. You were always good to me. I have no words. Another brother gone. Rest well, hermano. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 20, 2024

Frankie Ciatso was a guy I’ve known for many years, a Florida/Georgia staple of Independent wrestling. Worked with him many times, whether it was WWN or for Lariato Pro. Dude was always a guy that would make ya laugh have have fun. Sad to hear about his passing. Godspeed and Rest… — Referee Brandon Tolle (@RefBrandonTolle) January 20, 2024

Frank always greeted you with a smile and took time to help not only me but many others coming up in Florida in any way he could. He LOVED pro wrestling and wanted the best for everyone in it. A good man gone too soon. Rest easy to the king of the southeast, Frankie Ciatso. — THAT DUDE (@JonDavis817) January 20, 2024

RIP Francisco Ciatso. We didn’t always see eye to eye but he helped me a lot when I was coming up. He was a guy who always gave back to the business, especially the Florida scene. Thanks for everything, Frankie. — Eric Koenreich (@erickoenreich) January 20, 2024

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Ciatso.