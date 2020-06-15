Backstage News On the Forgotten Sons Being Pulled from WWE TV Following Jaxson Ryker Trump Tweets

Fightful reports that The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake) are not expected to be on the next two episodes of Smackdown after already not being on the show the last two weeks. The group was reportedly set for a push before Ryker received backlash within the WWE locker room for pro-Donald Trump tweets he made. Ryker was reportedly well liked prior to the tweets.

Cutler and Blake have tried to distance themselves from Ryker’s views, and are said to have had a meeting with Mark Carrano and other wrestlers about the issue, but they are catching some of the backlash from Ryker’s tweet despite not having any heat on them. Many backstage feel bad for Blake and Culter since they didn’t do anything to have their push pulled other than being grouped with Ryker.

Ryker hasn’t wrestled since being called up from NXT and the vignettes for the group have stopped. The original plan of putting the Forgotten Sons in a program with the New Day appear t be off since Big E and Kofi Kingston recently lost to Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, though plans could always change.