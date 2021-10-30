Former Bray Wyatt Reacts To Report Saying He Deserved To Be Fired By WWE

A recent article from Ringside News claimed that they had a WWE source which said Windham Rotunda, formerly Bray Wyatt in WWE, “deserved” to be released from the company.

Their source stated: “Not being an apologist or a WWE defender, just telling you like it is. If you were running a business, and Windham was on your payroll, you’d release him, too. Between his backstage antics and the way he handled himself when making millions and millions while medically flagged, he really deserved to be released.”

In a post on Twitter, Rotunda reacted to the report, referencing John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard.

He wrote: “Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. #KultofWindham”