Former Dolph Ziggler Appears at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Has Confrontation With David Finlay

The former Dolph Ziggler, Nic Nemeth, appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 and his first feud there may already be set. Nemeth arrived with his brother Ryan and sat in the VIP area just before the IWGP tag team title match. Later on, after David Finlay became the first IWGP Global champion, he got in Nemeth’s face. This resulted in a brawl between the two men.

Nemeth has been a free agent since December after getting his WWE release back in September.