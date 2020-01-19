Former FMW Star ‘Dr. Hannibal’ Steve Gillespie Passes Away

– Steve Gillespie, known for his time in FMW as Dr. Hannibal, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Gillespie was found dead in his car on Saturday. He was 56 years old. No other details are yet available on his passing.

Gillespie worked as Dr. Hannibal alongside Dr. Luther in FMW during the company’s glory days in the mid to late 1990s. Before that though, he was a star on the Canadian independent scene. In the 1980s, he worked for Stampede Wrestling during its last years and made several appearances on WWE TV as enhancement talent, and also worked promotions like Canadian Rocky Mountain Wrestling. Gillespie won the CRMW CRMW Mid-Heavyweight Title on two occasions, and had three runs with the CRMW Tag Team Titles alongside Katana, Steve Wilde, and Eric Freeze.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Gillespie.