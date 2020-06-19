Former ICW Women’s Champion Shares Her Story About Mikey Whiplash Sexually Harassing Her

Former ICW Women’s Champion Aivil has shared her #SpeakingOut story about Mikey Whiplash, adding to the chorus that accused him yesterday. As reported yesterday, a statement was released by several women from Fierce Females — later backed by Piper Niven — which alleged that Whiplash had made unwanted sexual advances, sent unsolicited messages to female trainees and workers, gaslighted women and “even becoming physically violent with a number of women.” Fierce Females co-owned Naveda Rose announced shortly after that Whiplash had been removed from his role in the company.

Aivil, who has worked for Fierce Females and held the ICW Women Championship for a combined 753 days between two reigns, posted to Twitter today alleging that when she started with ICW in 2017, when she joined the stable Legion with Whiplash and Chris Renfrew. She says she was uncomfortable with the gimmick on her debut, which saw her whip Renfrew with a leather belt, but went along with it “on the go” because it was her big chance. Whiplash recognized after the show that she was feeling down and befriended her, but at the same time told her “he wanted to give me a chance despite some people told him that they knew I wouldn’t have lasted more than a few weeks because I wasn’t that good” which left her feeling used and alone.

Aivil goes on to say that Whiplash tried to portray them as a “ring couple” after everyone else left the group and that he began trying to push her boundaries despite her being clear that they were simply friends. Acording to her, one instance saw him follow her to where she was going to change after a match and refuse to leave, standing in the entrance of the room until she finally locker herself into a side room to get changed. When it finally became clear to him that she was not interested, she says he attempted to guilt trip her and “became a martyr and victim, saying he would probably be bad for me and that he was messed up, also reiterating that I was the only thing that was keeping him sound and calm.”

Whiplash left ICW in January of 2019.