Former Jack Gallagher Making His Bare Knuckle FC Debut Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher, who signed with Bare Knuckle FC back in January, will make his debut at an event in Orlando on May 6. He’s going by the name Captain Jack Claffey. His real name is Oliver Claffey.

He will fight Brandon Lambert, who is 0-1 after losing his last fight to Jarrod Grant on February 5 via third round KO.