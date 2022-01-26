wrestling / News
Jack Gallagher Signs With Bare Knuckle FC
January 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (aka Jack Claffey), has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. You can see the announcement below. Per the announcement from BKFC, “Signed! Welcome to the BKFC former WWE Cruiserweight Superstar @MrGentlemanJack.”
Jack Gallagher was released by WWE in June 2020 due to multiple sexual assault allegations against him that surfaced during the Speaking Out movement.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler On Former Champion’s Return At WWE Royal Rumble
- More Backstage Details for Major Rumored WWE Superstar Return at Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Early Plans for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Ceremony
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin & Booker T Grocery Store Brawl In 2001, Backstage Reaction To the Angle