Jack Gallagher Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

– Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (aka Jack Claffey), has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. You can see the announcement below. Per the announcement from BKFC, “Signed! Welcome to the BKFC former WWE Cruiserweight Superstar @MrGentlemanJack.”

Jack Gallagher was released by WWE in June 2020 due to multiple sexual assault allegations against him that surfaced during the Speaking Out movement.