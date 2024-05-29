wrestling / News
Former NXT Wrestler Hid Ethan Page and Jordynne Grace Prior To Their Debuts
May 29, 2024
Both Ethan Page and Jordynne Grace made their WWE NXT debuts on last night’s episode, and one former NXT wrestler kept them hidden. In a post on Twitter, Cezar Bononi revealed that he worked out with the pair in his garage yesterday morning.
He wrote: “Closed garage workout this morning, I had to hide, tame and feed two beasts…”
Closed garage workout this morning, I had to hide, tame and feed two beasts… pic.twitter.com/EQw2uOuxTS
— Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) May 29, 2024
