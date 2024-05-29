wrestling / News

Former NXT Wrestler Hid Ethan Page and Jordynne Grace Prior To Their Debuts

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Ethan Page Image Credit: WWE

Both Ethan Page and Jordynne Grace made their WWE NXT debuts on last night’s episode, and one former NXT wrestler kept them hidden. In a post on Twitter, Cezar Bononi revealed that he worked out with the pair in his garage yesterday morning.

He wrote: “Closed garage workout this morning, I had to hide, tame and feed two beasts…

