Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Table Spot in Kenny Omega vs. Cody Match at G1 Special

– Former WCW ring announcer Gary Michael Cappetta called out the table spot during Kenny Omega’s match with Cody at NJPW’s G1 Special. Cappetta posted a clip of the video to Facebook as you can see below, saying that talent needed to stop doing this for their own sakes.

“WRESTLER ALERT: Human bodies aren’t made to do this,” he wrote. “Please stop shortening your valuable careers. Stop limiting the health and happiness of your post wrestling lives.”

The spot had Omega deliver a running release powerbomb on Cody to the outside of the ring through a table. However, the table didn’t break and he handed hard on the floor. Cody has since said he’s “taking a lil’ time off from wrestling” to allow himself to heal up after that, as well as “explore another very fun project,” but vowed to return for All In.