Former WWE Artist On Coming Up With Concept Art For Adam Bomb

In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast (via Fightful, former WWE artist and designer Tom Fleming recalled coming up with the concept art for Adam Bomb (Bryan Clark). Fleming worked for the then-WWF from 1990 to 1994.

He said: “They gave me a headshot of Bryan [Clark] and they just said ‘Come up with concepts’. It was a strange thing, being a comic book fan and aspiring artist. This was my chance to kind of do the comic book thing. The nuclear concept immediately popped. I started doodling and that was the first concept I did for him. I moved on and did some sort of mercenary sort of idea. Then, I did a medieval knight kind of concept with chains. There was a biker look, a real kind of Harley biker look but all along I knew the nuclear concept was the one I preferred. When we laid the concepts out in front of Vince, he immediately chose that one.”