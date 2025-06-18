– Deadline has details ont he fast of the next season of MTV’s The Challenge. The new season is titled Vets and New Threats, featuring 16 veterans of the show facing 16 rookies. One of the cast members this season is former rugby and WWE NXT talent Gabe Wai.

Wai wrestled in WWE as Eka Brown. He never made his official in-ring debut and was released later in 2023. The new season debuts on MTV on July 30.

WWE Superstar CM Punk and AEW’s Lio Rush have also appeared on The Challenge in the past.

WWE has maintained a sporadic but notable relationship with MTV’s reality competition series The Challenge. Over the years, a few WWE Superstars have made appearances on the show, either as guest hosts or participants in themed episodes. In particular, WWE has occasionally used The Challenge as a crossover platform to promote talent or events, with performers like The Miz—who competed on The Challenge early in his career—serving as a natural link between the two properties. While there has been no formal partnership, the shared audience of young, reality TV viewers and wrestling fans has made these crossovers mutually beneficial, helping both brands expand their reach in adjacent entertainment markets.