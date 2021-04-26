wrestling / News
Former WWE Star Appears At Impact Rebellion PPV (Pics, Video)
Former WWE star Big Cass (CazXL) appeared during tonight’s Impact Rebellion PPV under the name of W. Morrissey, replacing the injured Eric Young and teaming with Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino against Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, Chris Sabin, and James Storm. Morrissey ended up scoring the win after hitting the East River Crossing on Mack.
Cass was released by WWE in 2018 and has been away from wrestling since September of 2019 as he tackled his issues with depression and alcohol.
Highlights of his appearance are below.
.@TheCaZXL is taking @TheEricYoung's place in this match! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/peTpojuNC8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
.@TheCaZXL proving to be the X-FACTOR for #VBD.#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/HfIRpJtDeB
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
.@SuperChrisSabin uses @CodyDeaner to take out EVERYBODY on the floor. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/7Cb3Slumfj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
Big Cass gets the pinfall victory for VBD over Willie Mack #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/gRER15ZFaV
— Rich⭐ (@_Strong_Heart2) April 26, 2021
The Violence continues as #VBD wins by pinfall!#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/RROYnM9CeL
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
