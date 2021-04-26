Former WWE Star Appears At Impact Rebellion PPV (Pics, Video)

Former WWE star Big Cass (CazXL) appeared during tonight’s Impact Rebellion PPV under the name of W. Morrissey, replacing the injured Eric Young and teaming with Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino against Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, Chris Sabin, and James Storm. Morrissey ended up scoring the win after hitting the East River Crossing on Mack.

Cass was released by WWE in 2018 and has been away from wrestling since September of 2019 as he tackled his issues with depression and alcohol.

Highlights of his appearance are below.