Former WWE Star Doug Basham Retires From Wrestling at GLCW Blizzard Brawl 2023

Former WWE and OVW star Doug Basham has retired from pro wrestling as he had his last match over the weekend as part of this year’s Great Lakes Championship Wrestling Blizzard Brawl event in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

He lost to Kal Herro. Basham broke into the business after being trained by his Uncle, Danny Davis. He had a run in WWE after a stint in OVW with The Damaja where they held the Tag Team Titles for WWE in two occasions.

Basham reportedly wanted to put over Herro and give him the accolade of retiring him. Here are the highlights via PWinsider:

* Ragnar The Ruthless defeated Deget Bundlez.

* Fatal 4-Way Match: TW3 defeated Joe Alonzo and Jordan Kross and Luke Kurtis.

* Drew Hernandez defeated Heath Slater.

* Tony Gunn defeated Psycho Boy Fodder (with Angelina Love)

* Cash Flo & Mike Curkov defeated Jay Dinero & Koda Jacobs.

* GLCW Heavyweight Title Match: Shawn Spears (c) defeated Backwoods Brown

* GLCW Women’s Title Match: Leila Grey (c) defeated Renee Michelle and Harley Jane with former WWE star Alicia Fox as the guest referee.

* NWA Championship Match: EC3 (c) defeated Matt Cardona.