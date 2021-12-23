Former WWE Wrestler Corporal Kirchner Passes Away At 64

Michael James Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 64. According to FMW archivist BahuFMW, Penzel died of a heart attack, although his wife attempted to save him.

Penzel is a former US Army paratrooper who started wrestling as part of the AWA. He then went to the WWF as ‘RT Reynolds’ before getting repackaged as Corporal Kirchner. Originally, he was meant to be a replacement for Sgt. Slaughter, who left to join AWA in 1985. After his WWE run, he went to Stampede Wrestling as Col. Kirchner, before going to NJPW.

After he eventually went to W*ING in Japan, he created the Leatherface character, based on the villain from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. He worked as Leatherface, or Super Leather, in FMW and IWA as well. The gimmick was later given to Rick Patterson when Penzel was arrested and put in jail for six months, after an attempted assault by a fan left the fan with severe facial injuries. After FMW closed in 2002, he continued as the Leatherface character in IWA Japan and other independent promotions.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Penzel.