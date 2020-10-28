wrestling / News
Former WWE Writer RD Evans Appears on Impact Wrestling
RD Evans, the writer who famously walked out on WWE during the 2019 Hall Of Fame ceremony, made an appearance on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Evans appeared on tonight’s episode as the lawyer (calling himself a barrister, specifically) for Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo was angry that she lost the Impact Knockouts Title to Su Yung at Bound For Glory and secured Evans as legal representation to try and force Impact to strip Su Yung of the title and give it back to Purrazzo.
Evans signed with Impact in October of last year and has been a part of the creative team since.
.@realsuyung is the RIGHTFUL Knockouts Champion. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/ljKCoDtfQY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
.@Oh_Robert_Evans DEMANDS that @ScottDAmore return the Knockouts Championship to @DeonnaPurrazzo or he'll hold IMPACT up in court for YEARS. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3qW89STbqH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
.@DeonnaPurrazzo will face @realsuyung in a #BFG2020 rematch for the Knockouts Championship NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore @Oh_Robert_Evans pic.twitter.com/CKMp31VYGl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
.@realsuyung is on a path of DESTRUCTION. #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore @DeonnaPurrazzo @Kimber_Lee90 @Oh_Robert_Evans pic.twitter.com/DBzH6EazD6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
