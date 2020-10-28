Former WWE Writer RD Evans Appears on Impact Wrestling

RD Evans, the writer who famously walked out on WWE during the 2019 Hall Of Fame ceremony, made an appearance on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Evans appeared on tonight’s episode as the lawyer (calling himself a barrister, specifically) for Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo was angry that she lost the Impact Knockouts Title to Su Yung at Bound For Glory and secured Evans as legal representation to try and force Impact to strip Su Yung of the title and give it back to Purrazzo.

Evans signed with Impact in October of last year and has been a part of the creative team since.