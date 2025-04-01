– During a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, former WWE writer Tommy Blacha spoke about the infamous TV angle of Mae Young giving birth to a hand. According to Blacha, Vince McMahon was the one who decided that the “obstruction” Mae Young would give birth would be a prop hand. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tommy Blacha on Mae Young’s onscreen romance with Mark Henry: “I was like, ‘How about Mae Young and Mark Henry hook up. Instead of the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice, Mark can say the older the berry, the sweeter the juice and the Godfather can be like ‘no.’ The Dudleyz throw her through a table and it’s great and going. The glasses bit was, ‘How about she gets pregnant?’ Vince takes his glasses off and glares at me. I’m like, ‘What’s it going to be?’ He’s like, ‘Ah, gotta be done. That’s fantastic.’”

On Vince McMahon wanting to end Young’s pregnancy: “I was flirting with being this on-camera character, like a paramedic helping a hurt wrestlers and then bumps into the heel and goes ‘watch out’ and then the heel destroys me. For whatever reason, one day Vince said the pregnancy has to be over. Okay, this is great. The Dudleyz throw her through a table, she has a miscarriage, and we can turn this gaga into real heat. Mark Henry can be so beside himself with grief. How dramatic is that? This old woman has a miscarriage, the Dudleyz love it.”

On how they came up with Mae Young actually giving birth to a hand: “[Vince] is like, ‘No. She’s going to have an obstruction, and you’re going to deliver it.’ ‘What?’ ‘You’re going to be that paramedic gimmick and she’s going to have an obstruction.’ Then, he’s off. ‘An obstruction? What do you mean? A turnbuckle?’ He goes over to Ritchie, the prop guy, Vince comes running back with this rubber hand. ‘I got it! This is what you’re going to deliver. We’re going to have that stretch noise gimmick.’ None of that was mine.”

On what he thought about the angle: “To this day I’m like, ‘Was I being punished for coming up with it? Why did it end like this? Is this just part of his lunacy?’ That was it. I did the thing, pulled the hand out. A rib rules everything, no matter what. [Vince] said, ‘[Gerry] Brisco has a real strong gag reflex. Take that, get that goop all over the hand, put it up in Brisco’s face and make him gag.’ Brisco, from what I’ve heard, is the toughest 60-year-old man walking the earth. Okay, gotta do it.”