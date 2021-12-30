Four More Matches Added To NJPW STRONG New Beginning USA

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matches for their upcoming NJPW Strong New Beginning USA event on January 15. The show takes place at Washington Hall in Seattle. This includes three new tag team matches as well as a singles contest between Josh Barnett and Ren Narita. You can find an updated lineup below:

* US of Jay Open Challenge: Jay White vs. TBD

* Matt Rehwoldt vs. El Phantasmo

* Clark Connors vs. TJP

* Yuya Uemura vs. Brody King

* Josh Barnett vs. Ren Narita

* FinJuice vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

* Rocky Romero & Lio Rush vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl