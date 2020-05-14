wrestling / News
FOX Sports 1 Airing FCW Documentary Next Week
May 14, 2020 | Posted by
The WWE documentary on FCW will air next week on FOX Sports 1. PWInsider reports that A Future WWE – The FCW Story will air on the network at 10 PM ET on Tuesday as part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage.
The documentary premiered back on March 8th on the WWE Network and is described as follows:
Florida Championship Wrestling readied WWE for its future, then faded away. For the first time ever, discover FCW’s story and how the Tampa-based developmental territory was the training ground for many of today’s top WWE Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Big E and more.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On His Match With Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing, Says Christian Helped Him Get Creative Freedom on Cagefighter
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck for ‘Gross Neglect’
- Sid Vicious Says He Always Liked Working With Shawn Michaels, Claims Michaels ‘Didn’t Have an Ego Like Bret Hart’
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location