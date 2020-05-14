wrestling / News

FOX Sports 1 Airing FCW Documentary Next Week

May 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A Future WWE: The FCW Story

The WWE documentary on FCW will air next week on FOX Sports 1. PWInsider reports that A Future WWE – The FCW Story will air on the network at 10 PM ET on Tuesday as part of the network’s WWE programming block leading into WWE Backstage.

The documentary premiered back on March 8th on the WWE Network and is described as follows:

Florida Championship Wrestling readied WWE for its future, then faded away. For the first time ever, discover FCW’s story and how the Tampa-based developmental territory was the training ground for many of today’s top WWE Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Big E and more.

