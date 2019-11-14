wrestling / News
WWE News: FOX Sports Promotes CM Punk Return On Twitter, Mike Kanellis Taking Speaking Arrangements, This Week’s Hidden Gem
– While promoting the number of viewers for WWE Backstage, the FOX Sports PR account on Twitter noted that CM Punk trended worldwide at #1 after his return.
.@CMPunk #1 trend worldwide ✅#WWEBackstage #2 trend worldwide ✅
Tune in next week for @CMPunk, @ReneeYoungWWE, @BookerT5x and more
📺: WWE BACKSTAGE – Tues., 11/19, 11:00 PM ET, @FS1 pic.twitter.com/J872z44d5j
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 13, 2019
– Mike Kanellis, who asked for his release last month, is now taking speaking engagements.
He wrote: “Hey guys. I’m looking to do some public speaking/motivational speaking. If you have a group or an event and you’d like to have me speak, please email me at: [email protected]”
Hey guys. I’m looking to do some public speaking/motivational speaking. If you have a group or an event and you’d like to have me speak, please email me at: [email protected]
— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) November 13, 2019
– This week’s WWE Hidden Gem is the Sunday Night Slam special from November 20, 1994. It features the following matches:
John Chrystal vs. Yokozuna
Owen Hart vs. The British Bulldog
The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (w/Jim Cornette) vs. The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn)
More Trending Stories
- Jordan Myles Streams Second Video After Quitting ‘Racist’ WWE, Criticizes ‘Old Guard’
- Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994