WWE News: FOX Sports Promotes CM Punk Return On Twitter, Mike Kanellis Taking Speaking Arrangements, This Week’s Hidden Gem

– While promoting the number of viewers for WWE Backstage, the FOX Sports PR account on Twitter noted that CM Punk trended worldwide at #1 after his return.

– Mike Kanellis, who asked for his release last month, is now taking speaking engagements.

He wrote: “Hey guys. I’m looking to do some public speaking/motivational speaking. If you have a group or an event and you’d like to have me speak, please email me at: [email protected]”

– This week’s WWE Hidden Gem is the Sunday Night Slam special from November 20, 1994. It features the following matches:

John Chrystal vs. Yokozuna

Owen Hart vs. The British Bulldog

The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard) (w/Jim Cornette) vs. The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn)