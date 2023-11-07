– ECW Original Francine, The Queen of Extreme, has officially relaunched her podcast, Eyes Up Here, which is part of iHeartMedia. You can listen to the first episode, featuring WWE Hall of Famer and former ECW star Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) in the player below:

Former WWE Superstar, ECW Original, and “The Queen of Extreme”, Francine, relaunched her “Eyes Up Here” podcast this week and welcomed WWE Hall of Famer, ECW Original, and Impact Wrestling Superstar, Bully Ray, a.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley, as her first guest. In the first episode of “Eyes Up Here,” released under the iHeartMedia banner, Francine and Bubba relive classic ECW stories and moments, as well as discuss “Bully Ray’s” current run in Impact Wrestling (soon to be TNA Wrestling again) and online fan critiques of live wrestling attendance. Bubba also describes how he deals with shady promoters and why there may be a negative perception of him among wrestling fans.