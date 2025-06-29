– TNA Wrestling announced that Frankie Kazarian will be taking center stage, issuing the King’s Speech on this week’s edition of TNA iMPACT!. You can see the announcement below.

It reads, “THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide! The King’s Speech with @FrankieKazarian! #TNAiMPACT” This week’s Impact airs on Thursday, July 3 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship – Chain Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Killer Kelly

* Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards

* Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

* The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

* The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian