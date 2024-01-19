wrestling / News
Frankie Kazarian Turns On Eric Young After Loss On TNA Impact
January 18, 2024
Frankie Kazarian snapped, turning on Eric Young after they lost a tag match on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday’s episode saw the two lose a match to the Grizzled Young Veterans, and after the match Kazarian attacked Young and yelled that this is supposed to be his year.
He then to the TNA logo on the mat and hit Young with a Fade To Black. Youi can see a clip from the moment below:
WHY @FrankieKazarian!? @TheEricYoung #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/IEPfNQo9eL
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2024