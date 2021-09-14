Franky Monet Sees the WWE NXT Rebranding as a ‘Natural Evolution for NXT’

– Busted Open Radio interviewed WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet this week ahead of tonight’s NXT TV, which will feature the debut of the newly rebranded NXT 2.0. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Franky Monet on being part of this new change to NXT: “I feel like it’s very– it’s just really cool and interesting to be here during this whole transformation. At first, people are worried or scared. Fans don’t like change, we all know that, so everyone’s a little bit apprehensive. But I think that everything in sports entertainment, as performers, as brands, as companies and everything, we all need to have a sense of evolution. And I feel like this is a natural evolution for NXT. You’re still going to see the same types of matches, the same grit, the same rawness. You’re going to see people going out there every single week, giving everything they have to prove themselves on this platform. It’ll just be with a little more of a colorful logo. I’m never shy of some colors, so I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a really nice, refreshing change, and I’m excited what everyone has to say about tomorrow’s episode.”

Monet on getting to work with Triple H & Shawn Michaels: “I’m rarely speechless, but I definitely thought this was one of those moments where I was like, ‘what is my life? What is going on?’ It’s just been incredible working with so many people that I’ve looked up to during my entire love of professional wrestling, love of sports entertainment, and the WWE. To be across the ring from them, to have them agenting my matches, to have them just discussing character. Them getting excited about my giant entrance as much as I get excited about it. And just really having them believe in my vision that I see for Franky Monet. It’s just a really positive space to be in. I’m just so thankful and grateful that I get to work for them and they allow me to be a part of NXT.”

On working in the same company as her husband, Raw’s John Morrison, again: “It’s been great, honestly, because it was really hard for a little bit. Because I just felt we were just kind of existing in these two different universes so to speak. So, it’s been great to finally be there with him. He was there the night of my in ring debut, backstage with me. It’s just been really cool, and I’m glad that’s he with me during this time where I’m starting somewhere new and getting to know how everything works around here. He’s really been my personal guide and my number one supporter through it all. He’s seen me go through a lot to get here, so I’m glad he’s here with me.”