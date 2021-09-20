Franky Monet To Establish Herself On Her Own In WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Franky Monet said the possibility of working with John Morrison has been discussed, but noted she wants to establish herself on her own as well. Here are highlights:

On possibly working with John Morrison: “There has been mention of it, but I’ve advocated for wanting to stand on my own two feet. I feel a lot of times, as a woman, you get associated with your husband and you almost become the wife and you’re not the equal performer. I really wanted to make a point to cement myself as a performer alone and be like, ‘this is Franky Monet, she is a badass and she can do this in NXT.’ Eventually, maybe one day, we will be together on-screen. I would absolutely love that. Our chemistry is undeniable, we’ve proven over and over again that together we are a dream team. One day, I know and believe that it will happen, I’m just not sure when. For right now, my sights are set on Raquel Gonzalez and becoming a champion, for me. I want Franky Monet to be champion in 2021.”

On adjusting to working in NXT: “There’s lot of little things. Something like, there’s more cameras or you have to allow for certain production things that are done differently. Being live all the time. I really wasn’t live unless it was a pay-per-view or some shows in Mexico for AAA were live, but I hadn’t done a lot of live television. Things like that, I had to get used to again. There are so many things here where I feel like a kid in the candy store because when you come from these different places, I don’t take anything for granted, ever. This is like a dream to be here in WWE. This place, this experience, all these teachers; I just try to to in every day and learn something new every day and be as appreciative and grateful as I can for this opportunity and continue to shine and show why I am La Wera Loca and why I have had a decade-long career internationally. That’s how my mindset is day in and day out. Of course things are different, but that’s part of it. We evolve.”