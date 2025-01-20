wrestling / News
Fraxiom Appear At TNA Genesis During Tag Team Title Match
NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom showed up at TNA Genesis to watch the World Tag Team Championship match. Nathan Frazer and Axiom showed up at Sunday’s PPV before the bout and sat at ringside to watch The Hardys defend their titles against The Rascalz.
The Hardys picked up the win in the match, extending their title reign to 86 days. They won the titles from Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory.
