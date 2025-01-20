wrestling / News

Fraxiom Appear At TNA Genesis During Tag Team Title Match

January 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fraxiom TNA Genesis Image Credit: TNA

NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom showed up at TNA Genesis to watch the World Tag Team Championship match. Nathan Frazer and Axiom showed up at Sunday’s PPV before the bout and sat at ringside to watch The Hardys defend their titles against The Rascalz.

The Hardys picked up the win in the match, extending their title reign to 86 days. They won the titles from Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Axiom, Nathan Frazer, TNA Genesis, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading