Fred Durst Expresses Interest In Doing Bron Breakker’s Theme After Fake Rumor Spreads Online

A recent fake news report on social media suggested that Limp Bizkit would be providing a new theme song for Bron Breakker. Obviously, the news was false and didn’t come from an actual wrestling news source. However, it became popular enough on social media that it may end up manifesting that very thing. It caught the attention of Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, who said that he was interested in doing a new song for Breakker.

Durst wrote on Instagram: “Word has spread and the rumor has me ready to make it a reality. LET F’N MAKE’M BOUNCE @wwe”

Limp Bizkit has provided several songs for WWE in the past, most notably “Rollin'” for the Undertaker and “My Way” for Wrestlemania X-7. They also performed live at Wrestlemania XIX.