– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, former WWE and WCW Superstar Fred Ottman discussed his infamous WCW gimmick as The Shockmaster, and how he still has fun with it when meeting fans at conventions and shows.

Fred Ottman stated on The Shockmaster (via WrestlingInc.com), “I have the original helmet at the shows with me, and I have them [the fans], I talk them into it, you know, I say it is possessed. ‘You know, if you get too close to it, it’s going to put me on.'”

You can view a clip of the legendary debut of The Shockmaster in WCW below: