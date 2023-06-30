Fred Rosser To Miss NJPW STRONG Independence Day

A recent announcement on NJPW’s official website revealed that Fred Rosser will not be appearing at the promotion’s scheduled Independence Day shows on July 4th & 5th. The full statement reads as follows:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fred Rosser, who had originally been scheduled for NJPW STRONG’s Independence Day cards in Korakuen hall July 4 & 5, will not be in attendance. We apologise to fans who had been looking forward to seeing Rosser wrestle.

Fred himself to express the following message to fans:

“Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond my control, I will miss New Japan STRONG July 4 & 5. Working with STRONG has been one of the highlights of my career. I am grateful to New Japan management and most importantly our fans for your continued support.

There is so much more for me to accomplish with this awesome organization. You all will see me sooner than later in Japan!

Thank you so much for the support and love that you have given me during my time here! More to come!

Fred Rosser

#Blockthehate”

NJPW and Rosser appreciates fans’ understanding and continued support.