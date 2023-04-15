Fred Rosser Comments On His Match With Juice Robinson at NJPW Capital Collision

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Fred Rosser spoke about his match with Juice Robinson at NJPW Capital Collision tonight.

He said: “I did my thing as a tag team wrestler with Titus. I did my thing as a Nexus member, but winning the STRONG Openweight Championship was my biggest highlight of my my career. The first one, probably winning the tag team titles. The second, winning my first-ever major singles championship. Juice Robinson kind of took that away from me. I’m gonna be calm, cool, and collected in this interview because I’m a professional, but he did something that devastated me. So since he did that, I’m gonna ruin everything that revolves around him. He talks about a man, he’s not a man. Does Toni Storm think he’s a man for doing what he did to me? Come on. He talks about being Rock Hard. I’m gonna show him what Rock Hard is all about, and he’s not gonna like it come Capital Collision.”