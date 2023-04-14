Fred Rosser Says He’d Like to Face Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley

Fred Rosser has his eyes on a couple of Blackpool Combat Club members to face in the ring, namely Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Rosser spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On who he’d like to face at Forbidden Door: “I think I’d love to work Daniel Bryan. With New Japan, I’ve been doing some of my best work, and again, wrestling, I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but I love using the analogy at the NJPW Academy that I’m coaching at, wrestling’s like ice cream, just different flavors. You might like rocky road, I might like cookies and cream, but at the end of the day, it’s all ice cream. With WWE, a lot of my work was a sprint, very fast. But with New Japan, I’ve been able to hone my craft, I’ve been able to take my time, and just wrestle and have the best performances that I could, and I believe with Daniel Bryan, we could have a great match together.”

On a potential match with Jon Moxley: “He knows what he did, and I know what he did. I don’t want to let all the secrets out, but he was a big piece of the puzzle that I needed to have one of the best matches of my career. We go back from WWE days, and I always say about Moxley, he’s the type of guy that, we were very cordial. ‘Hi’ and ‘bye’ and chit-chat a little bit. He’s the type of guy, I don’t drink anymore, but if I was in a bar-type situation and I saw him getting into a fight, I would go back to back with him and be there for him. Moxley’s a tremendous guy. He’s actually one guy I hope I can wrestle someday. He’s a dream match of mine. I know that we could have a banger.”