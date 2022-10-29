wrestling / News

Fred Rosser on Bob Backlund Still Being a Bucket List Match for Him

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fred Rosser NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, Fred Rosser talked about Bob Backlund still being a bucket list match for him.

Rosser stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “He is in his mid-seventies and he can still go. He’s a bucket list match of mine still. I would love for him to come to New Japan one time and have an exhibition match with me. I think that would be epic.” 

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bob Backlund, Fred Rosser, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading