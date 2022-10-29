wrestling / News
Fred Rosser on Bob Backlund Still Being a Bucket List Match for Him
October 29, 2022 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, Fred Rosser talked about Bob Backlund still being a bucket list match for him.
Rosser stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “He is in his mid-seventies and he can still go. He’s a bucket list match of mine still. I would love for him to come to New Japan one time and have an exhibition match with me. I think that would be epic.”
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
- Unique Money in the Bank Cash-In Idea ‘On The Table’ For Austin Theory