Fred Rosser Says That Respect From A Rival “Means A Lot”

On a recent appearance with The Wrstling Podcast, NJPW’s Fred Rosser talked about the respect between wrestling colleagues and the value that brings, especially coming from a rival — even a rival you don’t like personally (per Fightful). Rosser referenced his feud with Tom Lawlor from the early 2020s and how Lawlor’s statements impacted him. You can find a highlight from Rosser and listen to the full episode below.

On the importance of gaining respect from others in the industry: “You know, the respect of the fans is so important to me, but the respect of my peers is even more important to me. I don’t like Tom Lawlor, don’t like him. But he did an interview saying he would have never thought in a million years that he would’ve stepped in the ring with a guy like Darren Young/Fred Rosser, but the first time we touched in 2020, he said it was going to be something special. That means a lot coming from a peer I can’t stand. That’s what it’s all about, doing some of your best work. It’s about engaging with the fans, it’s about putting on a show that people remember.”