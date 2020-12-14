Fred Rosser Starring In New Off-Broadway Streaming Series

NJPW Strong regular Fred Rosser is starring in a new off-Broadway musical streaming series. Broadway On Demand is currently carrying Theality TV: The Making of an off-Broadway Musical, a realty series looking at the making of the musical Little House on the Ferry, through December 31st.

The series is described as follows:

“Story of making an Off Broadway Musical; Little House on the Ferry, love triangle set in Fire Island weekend marriage equality passes in New York – starring Gay WWE muscular, wrestler Fred Rosser (Darren Young). 10 Episodes from casting to rowdy rehearsals to wrap show with Host Michael Musto. Including Full Musical with 16 Awesome, Original Songs!!”

You can check out the details here.